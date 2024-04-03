iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Bank raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 64,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $521.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $471.60. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $405.54 and a twelve month high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

