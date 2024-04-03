iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Planning Center Inc.

Planning Center Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Planning Center Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $521.43 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16. The company has a market cap of $403.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

