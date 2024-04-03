Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.19

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells pediatric nutrition, baby care, adult nutrition and care, and pet nutrition and care products in China, Australia, New Zealand, North America, and internationally. The company's infant formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Health and Happiness (H&H) International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health and Happiness (H&H) International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.