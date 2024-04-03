Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 338.25% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GALT

Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

Shares of GALT opened at $2.51 on Monday. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,435,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 163,797 shares during the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.