First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,490 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,270,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,125,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $89.30 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.92 and a 200 day moving average of $95.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.