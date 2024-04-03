First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 40.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on VLO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.23.

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $177.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $177.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.24. The firm has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

