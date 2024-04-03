FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 205,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,026,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 8,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 33,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 14,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $170.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

