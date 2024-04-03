FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Purchases 189 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VLUE opened at $106.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.36 and its 200-day moving average is $97.45. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.