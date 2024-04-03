FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 707 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.81.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.1503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.