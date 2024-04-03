Essex Savings Bank Sells 720 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Essex Savings Bank decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,181,000 after buying an additional 8,795 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 171,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 132,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,676,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.