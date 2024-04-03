Essex Savings Bank Has $4.37 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.3% of Essex Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,104,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,645,072,000 after acquiring an additional 817,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,343,000 after purchasing an additional 510,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,608,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble
In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.0 %
PG opened at $160.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.25 and a 200 day moving average of $152.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $163.14. The company has a market cap of $377.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
