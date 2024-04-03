Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 895,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,806,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955,040 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,099 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.22. The firm has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

