Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 14,164 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,164 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 124,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $203.08 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $165.86 and a one year high of $209.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.04 and its 200 day moving average is $196.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,048,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,048,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

