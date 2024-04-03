Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $10.66 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,164 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 223,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,602,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,825,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 120,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,199,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO John Jude Jones sold 1,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.67, for a total transaction of $306,523.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,879.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE MMC opened at $203.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.86 and a 12-month high of $209.20. The company has a market capitalization of $100.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.04 and its 200-day moving average is $196.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

