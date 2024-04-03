Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,253 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 1.1% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $130.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.08 and a 200 day moving average of $116.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $95.70 and a 1 year high of $130.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.35.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

