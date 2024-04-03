Drive Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

RY stock opened at $99.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.24. The stock has a market cap of $140.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $102.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.0207 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 37.66%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

