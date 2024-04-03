Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,646 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $78.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $78.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. American International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.47.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

