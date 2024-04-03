Country Club Bank GFN Purchases 264 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of Country Club Bank GFN’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,239 shares of company stock worth $32,432,382. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $155.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.38 and a 12-month high of $157.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

