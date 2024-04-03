Country Club Bank GFN Has $5.20 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,725,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,780,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.35.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $363.00 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $359.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $369.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

