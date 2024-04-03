Country Club Bank GFN Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Country Club Bank GFN cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 607,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,698,000 after buying an additional 1,136,554 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,904,000 after buying an additional 1,119,893 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $168,447,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $166,212,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $285.36 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $221.31 and a 1-year high of $288.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.15. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

