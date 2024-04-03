Cornish Metals (LON:CUSN) Shares Down 2.6%

Cornish Metals Inc. (LON:CUSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.12). 224,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 220,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.12).

Cornish Metals Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.20. The company has a market capitalization of £49.51 million, a PE ratio of 1,150.00 and a beta of 2.53.

Cornish Metals Company Profile

Cornish Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United Kingdom. The company primarily explores for tin, tungsten, zinc, silver, nickel, lithium, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects are the South Crofty project comprising an underground mine permission area that covers 1,490 hectares located in the Central Mining District of Cornwall, the United Kingdom; and the United Downs exploration project located within the historic Gwennap copper and tin mining district in Cornwall, the United Kingdom.

