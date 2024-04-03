Citigroup Downgrades Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) to Sell

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $94.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $98.00. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.93% from the stock’s previous close.

OXM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $105.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.10 and its 200 day moving average is $96.96. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $82.33 and a one year high of $113.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $404.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.28 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 602.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

