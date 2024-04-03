Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,264 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Chubb by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 1.7% during the third quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Chubb by 0.3% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 16,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $256.40 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.71 and a 12-month high of $260.58. The company has a market capitalization of $104.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.85.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $6,925,660.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,481,669.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.56.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

