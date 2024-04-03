Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 16,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CB

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $256.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.85. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.71 and a 12-month high of $260.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.