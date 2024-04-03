Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.39.

Chevron Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $159.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

