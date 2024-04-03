Capital Planning LLC Has $7.56 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Capital Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Capital Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,542,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 381.8% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MGK opened at $284.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $291.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

