Capital Advantage Inc. Sells 494 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Advantage Inc. trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.3% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Chevron Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $159.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $296.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.41. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.