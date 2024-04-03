BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Cut to C$108.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from C$114.00 to C$108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.55% from the company’s current price.

DOO has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$190.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$107.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$105.23.

BRP stock opened at C$101.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$88.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$92.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of C$3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$77.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.41.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

