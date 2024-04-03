Brokerages Set Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Price Target at $16.44

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.69.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

NYSE BE opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $20.34.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $356.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.90 million. Research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $122,540.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,655.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,323,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $122,540.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,655.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,782 shares of company stock valued at $658,463 over the last three months. 8.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Bloom Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 971,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,878,000 after buying an additional 57,090 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 168.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,524,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,167 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 65.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 582,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 229,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,221,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,738 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

