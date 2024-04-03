Berkshire Bank Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Berkshire Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,101,052,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $521.43 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $405.54 and a twelve month high of $527.16. The company has a market cap of $403.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $471.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

