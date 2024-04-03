BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,492,500 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the February 29th total of 1,583,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Separately, BNP Paribas cut BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,142.00.

BAE Systems stock opened at $68.01 on Wednesday. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $46.19 and a 52 week high of $70.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.57 and a 200-day moving average of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.9029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,710,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,702,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in BAE Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 214,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 52,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

