Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Short Interest Update

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the February 29th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 275.0 days.

Axtel Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AXTLF opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Axtel has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

Axtel Company Profile

AXTEL SAB de CV engages in the provision of public telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Business Operation and Government. The Business Operation segment offers communication services and value-added services, such as information, data and internet technologies for both local and international businesses.

