ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Short Interest Up 11.5% in March

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,400 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the February 29th total of 346,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ASR Nederland Stock Performance

ASRRF stock opened at $31.87 on Wednesday. ASR Nederland has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.87.

About ASR Nederland

ASR Nederland N.V. provides various insurance and non-insurance products and services to private and business customers in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through five segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management, Distribution and Services, and Holding and Other. The company offers non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle and commercial fleet, fire, travel, leisure, transport, liability, agricultural, construction motorized vehicles, and construction all risk and assistance insurance products; self-employed disability, sickness leave, and group disability insurance products; and health insurance products comprising basic and supplementary health insurance products.

