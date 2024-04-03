American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the February 29th total of 3,990,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 708,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.
American Battery Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ABAT opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. American Battery Technology has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.19.
American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on American Battery Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.
About American Battery Technology
American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.
