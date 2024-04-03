Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,400 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the February 29th total of 401,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 109.3 days.

Alsea Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSSF opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. Alsea has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74.

Alsea Company Profile

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, coffee shops, casual food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, The gate, Foster's Hollywood, Archies, Ginos, T.G.I.

