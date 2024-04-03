Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,400 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the February 29th total of 401,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 109.3 days.
Alsea Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSSF opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. Alsea has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74.
Alsea Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alsea
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Alsea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alsea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.