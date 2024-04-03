Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) Short Interest Update

Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the February 29th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Alphawave IP Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AWEVF opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. Alphawave IP Group has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67.
Alphawave IP Group Company Profile
