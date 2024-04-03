Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) Short Interest Update

Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the February 29th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Alphawave IP Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AWEVF opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. Alphawave IP Group has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67.

Alphawave IP Group Company Profile

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

