Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Snider Financial Group

Snider Financial Group trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.6% of Snider Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $155.87 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.38 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,239 shares of company stock valued at $32,432,382 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

