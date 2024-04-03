Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Short Interest Update

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,225,400 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the February 29th total of 3,977,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,816.9 days.

Air China Stock Performance

Air China stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Air China has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60.

Get Air China alerts:

About Air China

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.