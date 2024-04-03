Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Short Interest Up 10.8% in March

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the February 29th total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 134.2 days.

Adyen Stock Performance

Shares of Adyen stock opened at $1,671.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,530.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,199.11. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $660.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,886.00.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

