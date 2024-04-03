Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Short Interest Up 10.8% in March

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the February 29th total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 134.2 days.
Adyen Stock Performance
Shares of Adyen stock opened at $1,671.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,530.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,199.11. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $660.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,886.00.
About Adyen
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Adyen
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.