Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Up 8.8% in March

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,121,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the February 29th total of 1,030,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Adriatic Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ADMLF opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30. Adriatic Metals has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $2.85.

About Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project located in Serbia.

