3,000 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by Durante & Waters LLC

Durante & Waters LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.4% of Durante & Waters LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $155.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.15 and a 200 day moving average of $139.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.38 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,239 shares of company stock valued at $32,432,382 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

