165,679 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 165,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,144,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,031,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,857,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $166.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.42. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $169.80. The firm has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

