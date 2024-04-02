Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Cut by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.6% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa stock opened at $278.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $510.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.44. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.82.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

