U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Cut by Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.41.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB stock opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

