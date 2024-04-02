Truist Financial Increases Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $271.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $258.00 to $271.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.12.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $249.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.19 and a 200-day moving average of $216.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,492,000 after buying an additional 15,612 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,669,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

