True North Advisors LLC Purchases 146 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

True North Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Home Depot by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,725,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in Home Depot by 8.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,780,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.15.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $367.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $364.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $369.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 59.60%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

