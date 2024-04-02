True North Advisors LLC Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

True North Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $524.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $406.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $507.19 and a 200-day moving average of $471.09. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $405.54 and a 12-month high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

