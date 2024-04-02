True North Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

True North Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.1462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

