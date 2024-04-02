Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Takes $273,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $433,134,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 24,982.9% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,538,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,952 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2,265.3% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,570 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $363.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $181.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $330.28 and a 200-day moving average of $289.03. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $367.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.89.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

