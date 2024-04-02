The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd.

Progressive has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 46.8% annually over the last three years. Progressive has a dividend payout ratio of 3.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Progressive to earn $11.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Up 1.5 %

Progressive stock opened at $209.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Progressive has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $210.05. The company has a market cap of $122.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progressive will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PGR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progressive

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.